Tears Flow as 27-year-old final year student allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen buried
A young man who was just months away from becoming a graduate was allegedly cut down by Fulani herdsmen. Peter Aboh was one of the unfortunate victims of the ravaging Fulani herdsmens who have largely gone unchecked by the security operatives. According to Facebook user Chukwudi Iwuchikwu; ‘Peter Aboh was a final year student of […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!