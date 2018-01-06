 Technologies to take Kia ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’ – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Technologies to take Kia ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’ – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


SpeedLux

Technologies to take Kia 'Beyond Autonomous Driving'
THISDAY Newspapers
Alongside Kia's new concept, the brand will reveal a range of new in-car features and innovations at CES 2018. Kia's interactive 'Beyond Autonomous Driving' exhibits combine existing and future technologies to outline the company's plans for vehicle
Kia bringing electric concept auto and new tech to CESNewburgh Gazette
Kia Niro EV Concept Headed for CESAlive For Football
Kia Motors Will Unveil All-Electric Concept Car At CES 2018SpeedLux
CarAdvice –Carlist.my Automotive News (press release) –ClickLancashire
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.