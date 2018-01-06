Technologies to take Kia ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’

Alongside Kia’s new concept, the brand will reveal a range of new in-car features and innovations at CES 2018. Kia’s interactive ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’ exhibits combine existing and future technologies to outline the company’s plans for vehicle autonomy and mobility, supported by the introduction of upcoming autonomous drive technologies.

Kia will present three interactive, cockpit-style exhibits designed to show how the company will incorporate new technologies to enhance communication and interaction between occupants and vehicles. These include new advanced driver assistance technologies and pioneering HMI functions, as well as the world’s first in-car 5G connection.

“Virtual reality, self-driving cars, and full vehicle connectivity were all once considered technologies of the distant future. As they rapidly become a reality, Kia is exploring how to adapt these new technologies for its customers. At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to,” said Dr. Woong-cheol Yang, Vice Chairman and Head of Hyundai-Kia R&D Center.

