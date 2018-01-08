 Teenager In Prison Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Neighbour | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teenager In Prison Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Neighbour

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court Ibadan on Monday remanded a teenager, Emmanuel Ajayi, 18, in prison for alleged attempt to kill his neighbour. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, in her ruling said the court lacked the jurisdiction to try the case. Omotosho, thereafter, remanded the defendant in Agodi prison pending the outcome of the […]

The post Teenager In Prison Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Neighbour appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.