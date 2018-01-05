Teenager sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing her newborn baby

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The High Court in Kampala Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old girl to 12 years imprisonment for murdering her one-month-old baby.

Justice Moses Kazibwe convicted Florence Gelaki on her own plea of guilty, after she accepted having drowned her baby Elvis Sande in a dam.

Gelaki told Justice Kazibwe that he killed the baby due to the baby’s father’s failure to provide for them.

Prosecution led by Lillian Nandawula stated that Geleki committed the offence on December 24, 2016 at Katoogo zone, Ggaba in Makindye division, a Kampala suburb.

Neighbours tipped police on what Galeki had done and she was arrested.

Death which the maximum penalty for murder is novlonger mandatory in Uganda, and the purnishment that was given to Galeki is because she did not waste court’s time and resources by pleading guilty.

The post Teenager sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing her newborn baby appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

