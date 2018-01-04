Telecom subscribers seek improved quality of service in 2018 – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Telecom subscribers seek improved quality of service in 2018
WorldStage
The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has called on telecoms operators to improve on the quality of their services in 2018. The President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on …
