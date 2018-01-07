 Tennis: Simon cuts Anderson down to size to win Pune title | Nigeria Today
Tennis: Simon cuts Anderson down to size to win Pune title

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports

France’s Gilles Simon felled giant South African Kevin Anderson in the Maharashtra Open final in Pune on Saturday to claim his first title in nearly three years. The 33-year-old former world number six, who slipped to 89th in the rankings after a disappointing 2017, capped a resurgent start to the year with a 7-6(4) 6-2 […]

