Tennis: Simon cuts Anderson down to size to win Pune title

France’s Gilles Simon felled giant South African Kevin Anderson in the Maharashtra Open final in Pune on Saturday to claim his first title in nearly three years. The 33-year-old former world number six, who slipped to 89th in the rankings after a disappointing 2017, capped a resurgent start to the year with a 7-6(4) 6-2 […]

The post Tennis: Simon cuts Anderson down to size to win Pune title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

