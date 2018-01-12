Tennis Superstar Serana Williams Reveals Ordeal During Childbirth

Popular Tennis superstar, Serena Williams, has revealed her ordeal during childbirth. She said that she nearly died after she had her baby last September as she needed an emergency C-section and that she had multiple surgeries after giving birth to daughter, Alexis Olympia. Serena experienced a wave of medical and emotional issues after giving birth […]

