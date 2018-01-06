Tension as 2 Killed, 15 Houses Burnt In Cross River

Residents of Iso Bendege community of Boki Local Government area of Cross River State witness tragedy as two persons have been allegedly killed and more than 15 houses destroyed following a violent clash between two cults. The war of supremacy between the two rival groups has forced the residents to flee into bush, leaving a […]

The post Tension as 2 Killed, 15 Houses Burnt In Cross River appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

