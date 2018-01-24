 Tension In Ajegunle Area Of Lagos State As Policemen Storms The Street Over Fight Break Out (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tension In Ajegunle Area Of Lagos State As Policemen Storms The Street Over Fight Break Out (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Commercial activities were today halted in two streets in Ajegunle as a result of bitter street fight between youth in Olayinka Street and Olumoko Street. Both is on a single road but separated by a bridge. The same bridge was the centre of violence among the streets boys over money. While both the DPOs Amukoko […]

The post Tension In Ajegunle Area Of Lagos State As Policemen Storms The Street Over Fight Break Out (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.