 Tension in Kwara LG over discovery of 2 corpses | Nigeria Today
Tension in Kwara LG over discovery of 2 corpses

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The discovery of two corpses in Kaiama Local Government Area of  Kwara following  exchange of gun shots  between members of a  local vigilance group  and  some gunmen has heightened tension in the council  area.

DSP Ajayi Okesanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Police Command, has already  confirmed the recovery of the two corpses.

Okasanmi said five suspects had been arrested and were assisting the police in their investigation.

Newsmen report that the local vigilance  group in the area  recorded casualties in an attempt to dislodge the gunmen  from their camp at the centre of the 50- kilometre National Park located in the area.

A source told newsmen  that the gunmen often dispossess residents of the  communities in the area of their belongings,  particularly food, livestock and cash.

The source, who preferred anonymity,  told newsmen that the hoodlums attack   people in Tungan Maje, Woro and Nukku after mounting a  road block.

The source said the  weapons used by the gunmen were more sophisticated than the ones used by members of the local vigilance group.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, told newsmen that deployment of  members of the local vigilance group  was for surveillance to prevent  further  attacks on communities in the area.

“Unfortunately, when the vigilance group members approached the gunmen  in their camp,  they  killed one vigilance group  member while three others are missing,” he said.

