Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings.

There is serious tension in some border communities in Awe, keana and Doma Local Governments of Nasarawa State, as a result of the killings in some communities in neighboring Benue State, by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday. Communities deserted by farmers mostly of Tiv extraction includes Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, Tunga, Kekura, Baure, […]

The post Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

