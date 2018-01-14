 Tension In Umuka Village In Imo State As Missing Man Was Found Dead In A River (Disturbing Photos) | Nigeria Today
Tension In Umuka Village In Imo State As Missing Man Was Found Dead In A River (Disturbing Photos)

Residents of Umuka village in Okigwe local government area of Imo state  are now in fear after a man who went missing on Thursday, January 11, 2018 was found dead yesterday by some villagers. The corpse of the deceased identified as Mr Chibueze Chimaka was recovered in a river in the community. Facebook user, Herbert […]

