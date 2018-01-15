Tensions Thugs Storms Ogun Police Station, Free suspects, Steal Properties

Some youths on Sunday invaded Ojodu Abiodun Police Station in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, freed detained suspects and carted away some valuables, including television sets and seized motorcycles. The also vandalised cars parked outside and other properties, Punch reported. The report also said the hoodlums who were in large number, attacked the station […]

The post Tensions Thugs Storms Ogun Police Station, Free suspects, Steal Properties appeared first on Ngyab .

