Terrible Accident Kills Scores In Ondo State – Very Graphic Photos
This information was shared few minutes ago by a social media user reportedly an eyewitness during this incident.
According to him, a terrible accident has claimed the lives of many this morning in Ondo State. The incident happened at Ibaka Market Akungba Akoko. He however didn’t state the cause of the accident but from the photos, it appears that the victims were killed by a truck driver who lost control of his vehicle.
More photos below….
