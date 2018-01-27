Terrorism: Dogara calls for active vigilance by citizens – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Terrorism: Dogara calls for active vigilance by citizens
Daily Post Nigeria
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has called for active vigilance by the citizens. Dogara, who was speaking when a delegation of MPs from Puntland State of Somalia paid him a courtesy visit in his office, also explained …
African nations must unite to fight terrorism, says Dogara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!