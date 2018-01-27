 Terrorism: Dogara calls for active vigilance by citizens | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terrorism: Dogara calls for active vigilance by citizens

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has called for active vigilance by the citizens. Dogara, who was speaking when a delegation of MPs from Puntland State of Somalia paid him a courtesy visit in his office, also explained that this was the role of an independent parliament. He added that for […]

Terrorism: Dogara calls for active vigilance by citizens

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.