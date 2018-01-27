Terrorism: Dogara calls for active vigilance by citizens
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has called for active vigilance by the citizens. Dogara, who was speaking when a delegation of MPs from Puntland State of Somalia paid him a courtesy visit in his office, also explained that this was the role of an independent parliament. He added that for […]
