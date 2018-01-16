Tevez: Chinese Super League spell was a holiday

Carlos Tevez has labelled his time in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua as a “holiday”.

Forward Tevez secured a return to Boca Juniors for a third spell with the club this month, having left his boyhood club for China in December.

The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus striker scored only four goals in 16 Chinese Super League appearances, receiving criticism for a supposed lack of effort.

Reportedly earning $40million-a-year in his time in the CSL, Tevez was disappointed about how his time in the Far East went, though he can now see the funny side.

Asked about his spell in China by TyC Sports, Tevez joked: “I was on holiday for seven months in China.

“It’s fine for the Shanghai coach and president to criticise me, I didn’t know what I was doing there.”

Addressing the end of his second stint with Boca, an exit that angered fans, Tevez added: “I know there are people who were annoyed by how I left, but that’s normal.

“I was not in a position to give 100 per cent, but it was going to hurt the fans no matter what I did.

“Now the fans will see me again with the Boca shirt and they will be excited and happy.”

League leaders Boca Juniors take on 7th placed Colon on Sunday January 28. Boca sit atop the Superliga log with 30 points in 12 matches and return of Tevez is expected to help the side intensify their quest for the league title.

Tevez made 16 appearances for Chinese Super League Shanghai Shenhua where he played alongside Nigerian international Obafemi Martins, scoring four goals for the side. Shanghai Shenhua finished 11th last season with 35 points in 30 matches.

The post Tevez: Chinese Super League spell was a holiday appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

