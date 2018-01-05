Texas Regulator Orders BitConnect to Call Off Token Sale
The Texas State Securities Board ordered BitConnect to halt its upcoming token sale, which the regulator deemed an unregistered securities offering.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!