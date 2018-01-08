 ‘The 100’ Finally Sets A Season Five Release Date – Konbini US | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘The 100’ Finally Sets A Season Five Release Date – Konbini US

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini US

'The 100' Finally Sets A Season Five Release Date
Konbini US
Attention, series fans: we can all finally breathe a sigh of relief because, almost a year after the cataclysmic season finale of The 100's fourth season, The CW has finally set a return date for the show – even if it is a little far away for our
CW Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 'The 100', 'iZombie', 'Life Sentence', 'The Originals'TV Source Magazine (blog)
CW Sets Return for Dynasty, iZombie and Lucy Hale's Life SentenceThe Slanted
The CW Sets Midseason Premiere Dates: “Life Sentence” Paired With “Riverdale,” “The 100” Held for AprilThe Tracking Board (press release) (blog)
360Nobs.com
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.