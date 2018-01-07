 The 7 Northern APC Governors That Have Endorsed Buhari For A 2nd Term Are Parasites & Vampires – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
The 7 Northern APC Governors That Have Endorsed Buhari For A 2nd Term Are Parasites & Vampires – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ex Minister of Culture and Former Minister of Aviation of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his disgust towards the news that 7 northern governors have endorsed the president for a second term. In his words: The 7 northern APC governors that have endorsed Buhari for a 2nd term are a bunch of losers and scumbags.They […]

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

