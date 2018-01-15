The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Sets Appear To Include A ‘Defenders’ Easter Egg – Comicbook.com
|
FanFest News
|
The 'Avengers: Infinity War' LEGO Sets Appear To Include A 'Defenders' Easter Egg
Comicbook.com
Earlier this weekend, the full LEGO sets featuring toys from the Avengers: Infinity War line began to surface online. Now that the internet has had its chance for a closer look, one of the sets may have spoiled a potential crossover between the movie …
Avengers: Infinity War May Have Comic Accurate Iron Spider Suit
Funke Akindele no longer cast of “Avengers: Infinity War”
Anthony Mackie And Chris Evans Talk That Crazy Avengers: Infinity War Scene With 40 Heroes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!