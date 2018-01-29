 The bad news from Kano | Nigeria Today
The bad news from Kano

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

There is no doubt that Nigeria is gradually sliding into a police state going by the stomach-churning advice by the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Yusuf, that a former state governor and current senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, should shelve his scheduled January 30 visit to Kano, his home state.  What is going on, for […]

