The Best Braai Tip You Will Read This Year

If you’ve made a joke about saving water by drinking wine or beer over the past few weeks, you’re officially a parent. We’re being silly, but that’s straight out of the ‘dad joke’ playbook.

So it looks like we’ll soon have no water, but one thing Capetonians aren’t going to stop doing is braaing. There’s a handy ‘water-saving tips’ list going around that even talks about eating straight off the braai grid to save water on washing dishes.

Dunno what the fuss is, because I’ve been doing that for years.

Anyway, let’s get back to the business of braaing and the tip that’s going to change your braai game for the better.

No, it’s not about lining up the chops sideways to get the fat crispy. You should have been doing that for years, braaimasters.

This email arrived in the ‘ol inbox this morning, and we thought we’d share it with you:

If your eyes aren’t what they used to be (here’s looking at the ballies), this is what the email from Jess says:

Hi 2OV, Quick story from a braai I was at last weekend with a few old timers. Everyone was more than a few drinks in when the unthinkable happened and we started to run out of alcohol. There was talk of phoning a friendd, or catching a lift to the bottle store, but then I remembered reading about your app. I was dreading trying to show the ballies how to use an app, pay with a card etc, but once they downloaded Bottles they were on their way. About 40 minutes later the booze arrived, and I haven’t seen old timers look that chuffed with themselves in a very long time! I think they even managed to split the bill between them but I wasn’t going to intervene. Anyway thanks for saving the day there, i think you have some new fans for life! Cheers and thank you again for the awesome job you guys do. BIG fan! Jess

Who doesn’t love hearing from a big fan? Stoked.

We’re all patting ourselves on the back, but if we’re honest it’s not actually our app. That honour belongs to BOTTLES, the alcohol delivery app, and if you’re not yet on board then you’re doing it all wrong. How many times does someone have to hop in the car after a few toots to grab more supplies, or pick up some extra ice. You’re being very naughty, and it’s just such a ball-ache. Open app, select your drink(s) of choice, and everything will be delivered within the hour. Cold, too, because warm beer is criminal. And a few bags of ice – stop asking everyone who hasn’t arrived to ‘swing past the shops and grab a packet’, you’re better than that.

I don’t know where you live, and I don’t really want to, but here’s which areas are covered in Cape Town alone:

Bantry Bay, Bishopcourt, Blouburgstrand, Camps Bay, Century City, City Bowl, Claremont, Clifton, Constantia, De Waterkant, Edgemead, Green Point, Kenilworth, Milnerton, Mowbray, Newlands, Observatory, Oranjezicht, Ottery, Paarl, Parklands, Plumstead, Rondebosch, Rosebank, Salt River, Sea Point, Somerset West, Strand, Sunset Beach, Table View, Tamboerskloof, Vredehoek, Wynberg, Woodstock

Jo’burg, Durban and Pretoria are also well covered, so you don’t feel left out.

Here’s just some of what’s available:

Yes, they’ll deliver ciggies too because that friend who just has the odd puff has smoked half your box.

You can currently snap up a six pack of Hansa for R49, pal:

If craft beers are more your jam, here’s just the tip … of their list:

Yeah, no more zooming from store to store trying to find your preferred tipple.

So what’s the catch, right? To set the ball rolling your first delivery is FREE, and after that you’ll be paying R50 per delivery.

Got that braai coming up, but can’t be bothered to fetch the drinks and ice and lug them into the house? Open app, order drinks, live the holiday.

You’ll need three boxes ticked to make this work:

you must be 18 years or older (ID verification required),

have a smartphone

have a valid credit / debit card.

If a bunch of old timers can make it work, I think you can too.

Roadblocks – nah. Traffic – nah. Ice cold booze delivered to your door within an hour – yup.

You can download the app for iOS and Android now.

