 The best songs from Apple commercials | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The best songs from Apple commercials

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Apple has always been known for having great taste in music. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite songs featured in Apple commercials, from Feist to Daft Punk to the Black Eyed Peas.

The post The best songs from Apple commercials appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.