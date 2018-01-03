The Best Watches For Race Car Enthusiasts

There is a somewhat unbelievable relationship between car-making and watchmaking and this can only be deciphered by men who have a love for both.

The Designs of cars and watches are similar and interdependent in such a way that car enthusiasts, especially those that love car racing use the best of watches.

While there are expensive wristwatches and less expensive ones for everyone, some watches are unique because they tell the time to the milliseconds, and this is one thing car racing enthusiasts are on the lookout for.

Here are a number of watches that only the best car enthusiasts will love.

Hublot MP-05 LaFerrari Sapphire



This enchanting timepiece was developed by Hublot in conjunction with Ferrari sports. It comes as a complex shaped sapphire crystal body which clearly reminds every wearer of the outline of the ferrari Sapphire. It also has an open case-back made from black PVD titanium.

The watch has an incredible 50-day power reserve and an amazing history which can perhaps be attributed to the fact that it features the best watchmaking components created to date by Hublot.

It is made up of about 637 pieces and is topped by a titanium and carbon insert in its centre, which shows off its winding crown.

The time-setting crown of the watch is positioned beneath the case in such a way that both are completely integrated into the design. This makes it invisible to anyone glancing at your wrist.

Breitling for Bentley



The Breitling for Bentley watch collection is a unique set of watches that spurned off a partnership between the best of British car-making and the best of Swiss watchmaking.

This resulted in the creation of an exclusive collection of limited edition chronographs that has a unique interior engine made of steel, gold or titanium bodywork.

When car manufacturers, Bentley launched the Continental GT in 2002, Breitling were part of the design crew which created the technical instruments of the car and both companies have not looked back since then.

BRM BT-12 46 Gulf



This watch is a classic that is most suitable for people who are in love with vintage car racing. The watches are inspired by British Racing Motors (BRM) teams of the 1970s, and they include Steve McQueen’s iconic Porsche 917 that featured in movies of the early 1970’s.

The watch has special features such as the signature orange and blue colours of the Gulf. This is exactly the same material from which the seatbelt of the race car is made from.

TAG Heuer Carrera



The TAG Heuer Carrera has being referred to as “the contemporary sports watch inspired by motor racing”. The reason for this is not farfetched as this particular collection helps to continue and cement the place of ,TAG Heuer in the car industry.

Watch maker, Jack Heuer created the Carrera as a homage to the daredevil Carrera Panamericana car races that were popular in the 1950s. The watch features a chronograph that is specifically built for professional drivers.

The tradition of TAG Heuer continues today as the Carrera maintains the highest standards of Swiss watchmaking.

Baume & Mercier Shelby Capeland

Baume & Mercier are Swiss luxury makers and they joined hands with Carroll Shelby Inc to bring this limited edition watch, that is designed in almost the same way as the Shelby Cobra CSX2128, which has been described as one of the most successful Cobras in history.

The face of this timepiece is modelled after the dashboard of the 289-series roadster and the strap of the Competition edition is molded from vulcanised rubber (the same material used in tyres). It also has two subtle racing stripes that helps it pay homage to race cars.

