The Big Boss! Google celebrates Nigerian Football Legend Stephen Keshi with a Doodle on his Birthday

Nigerian football legend, former Super Eagles captain and manager who famously led the team to AFCON victory in 2013, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi is being celebrated by Google today with their Doodle feature. Keshi who passed away almost two years ago would have been 56 today and is being celebrated by Google as one of Africa’s […]

The post The Big Boss! Google celebrates Nigerian Football Legend Stephen Keshi with a Doodle on his Birthday appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

