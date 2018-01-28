The commercial side of Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari

When former president Olusegun Obasanjo sat down and did what he could have considered a patriotic duty of drawing the attention of a rudderless government to its capsizing ship by transmitting a letter to the captain of that ill-fated ship, perhaps, little did he think or estimate the impact the letter would have, not just on the direct recipient, but also on sundry Nigerians.

Like Gaius Cassius and his fellow conspirators in William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, who plotted the death of Caesar and who never knew how far “afoot” their “mischief” would go, Obasanjo could not, in all his wisdom, have imagined that his letter would turn out to be a commercial product or a cottage industry of sort that has offered employment to many Nigerians in less than 48 hours of its release.

When editors and their reporters all over the world were busy dissecting Obasanjo’s letter and thinking out the best analytical bent to give to it; when television houses were also busy looking out for the best analysts to invite to their station to comment of the letter, and as the Federal Government was busy constructing the lame response they eventually came up with, some Nigerians were thinking differently.

For this class of Nigerians, palm wine is best served with utmost effect when it is undiluted and the best market for the product in its raw form is the largely uninformed and less-privileged in low places. This was the commercial thinking that went into the Obasanjo 13-page letter.

Some smart young Nigerians, who are victims of an unjust and insensitive society where government and governance is for a privileged few, have extracted that letter from the newspapers, bound it into a ‘book’ and are now selling it at motor parks, bus stops and other low places where the ‘commoners’ congregate so that this “gospel will get to Judea and all parts of the world”.

Though the new ‘publishers’ are selling their ‘book’ for economic reasons because the proceeds from this enterprise could be their only source of putting food on their tables while it lasts, it has wider and far-reaching implications especially for President Buhari and his co-travelers in government.

When the woman of ‘Zarepheth’ innocently used her costly oil to wash Jesus feet, Jesus ignorant and jealous disciples scorned and scolded the woman. But the all-knowing Christ rebuked His disciples, telling them that what the poor woman was doing had spiritual significance as the woman was only preparing Him for crucifixion, death and eventually reign with His Father in Heaven.

Gradually, government is winding down and governance is, increasingly, contracting, all in the name of 2019 when the same group of people will reshuffle themselves, come back and continue to prey on and plunder our common patrimony and squander the commonwealth.

All eyes and all minds are today on 2019 and that is why in Lagos State today, the environment is stinking with heaps of garbage everywhere and anywhere; that is why in Apapa, residents are suffocating, businesses are dying and both the federal and state governments continue to dance on their graves, turning blind eye on the siege laid on that premier port city by tankers and trailers who have turned all available spaces into loading bays.

But there is hope. Nigerians are chronic optimists and this, perhaps, explains why the country has always reached the brinks but never implodes. Like the conspiracy in Rome earlier alluded to where the conspirators never saw beyond just getting Caesar out of the way, Obasanjo’s letter has now taken an unintended and unimaginable turn and only time will tell how far it will go and how deep it will sink.

The new publishers have sold their book and made money which, unarguably, was their only aim of going into this ‘business’. But unconsciously, they have provided a campaign tool, not only for the self-seeking, self-serving and predatory politicians, especially the opposition, but also the electorate who are now carrying the hitherto undelivered message of misrule by this government to everybody.

Former President Olusegun Obansanjo has been described in some quarters as a serial letter writer. He had written letters in the past similar to the present one, all differing only in their addressees and the mood, political or economic expediency and circumstances of the time of writing.

Obasanjo has always seen himself as a watchdog and an unbiased statesman who should call to order a government and its president that is going off the mark. Whether he does this for ulterior motives other than the good of his fatherland is a matter of debate which is better left for the bar and the bench.

There has always been something curious about Obasanjo’s letters, especially the one to the immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan and the present letter to President Buhari. Both letters are contradictions to the role Obasanjo is alleged to have played in their emergence as presidents. Both men received his blessing and endorsement to become presidents.

Many Nigerians are uncomfortable with Obasanjo’s letters and his posturing as a saint, an oracle and a tin-god in the land. These Nigerians point to Obasanjo’s antecedents, especially his bid in 2007 to become a life president of Nigeria by seeking a third term after eight years in office.

But there is a school of thought which canvasses a separation of Obasanjo as a messenger from his message. To them, Obasanjo’s letters have always come as interventions when Nigeria is heading to the precipice and the leaders are clueless, insensitive, nepotic, wasteful, ‘corrupt’, and failing.

If the present letter is now in hard copy and is in hot demand at the various markets where it is being sold, it simply says one thing: the message is not only true, but timely. Akin Oyebode, a former lecturer at the University of Lagos and a professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, says the letter is not only a wake-up call on the Buhari’s government, but also an unmasking of the president.

He explained that the letter has succeeded in proving to those who think that they have sewn a new dress for the emperor that it is not only that the dress is not new, but indeed that the emperor is naked. He believes that Obasanjo’s gut in telling the president the honest truth which his advisers have failed to tell him, is an action for which all Nigerians owes the former president a huge gratitude.

In the past 30 months, Nigeria has been a theatre of the absurd with clowning characters whose stock in trade in trade is half-truths and outright lies. The few men of character in this theatre are just there marooned, unable to talk or free themselves from the ignominy that defines Buhari’s experiment.

Here’s a government that enjoyed tremendous goodwill to come to power by flaunting a change mantra that got the buy-in of a larger population of Nigerians than their promoters could possibly imagine. But this goodwill has been mindlessly squandered in a blame game that has taken too long to abate.

Obasanjo did not lose sight of this when he told the president in his letter that he should stop passing the buck. “For instance, blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for devaluation of the naira by 70 percent or so and blaming past governments for it is to say the least, not accepting one’s own responsibility. Let nobody deceive us, economy feeds on politics and because our politics is depressing, our economy is even more depressing today.

“If things were good, President Buhari would not need to come in. He was voted to fix things that were bad and not engage in the blame game. Our Constitution is very clear; one of the cardinal responsibilities of the President is the management of the economy of which the value of the naira forms an integral part. Kinship and friendship that place responsibility for governance in the hands of the unelected can only be deleterious to good government and to the nation”, Obasanjo reasoned.

If there is any aspect of the president and his government for which Nigerians want him out of power today, it is his nepotic and insensitive disposition. The former president did not spare him on this and justifiably so. Critics say that it is not difficult to deduce that the president is out to pursue the interest and agenda of his people who, incapable of charting a future for themselves, are allegedly envious of the rest of the country.

For Buhari, it is only the northerners that are, ironically, qualified to occupy sensitive positions in his government which the former president said has grave consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation, adding, “it would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of nepotic interest”.

When Nigeria’s otherwise buoyant economy slid into recession and Nigerians were groaning and businesses dying under tightening yoke of galloping inflation, soaring foreign exchange rate, rising commodity costs and diminishing household income and consumer purchasing power, Buhari stood aloof, took a sick leave and rested in the cozy comfort of a London hospital.

As if that was not enough, herdsmen went on rampage, swooped on a Benue State community, slaughtered over 70 souls on a new year; the president pretended nothing was happening. Till date, he has not thought it wise to visit the traumatised Benue community to share in their pain and anguish. And as if to rub salt over a fresh wound, his kinsmen were, without apologies, endorsing him for a second term in office, so that he would continue to prey on Nigerians and push them further down.

In the face of all these and more, there can’t be a better time than now, as the former president advised, for Buhari and his chorus singers, to begin to think of a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. This is because, “he needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the sideline for the good of the country.

CHUKA UROKO

The post The commercial side of Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

