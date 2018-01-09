The Culture Tour! Olamide taking the “Wobey Sound” to Europe this Year

Rapper/singer and YBNL‘s boss/lead act, Olamide is set to kick off his 2018 with a tour of 14 European cities titled the “Olamide Culture Europe Tour“. The “Wo” crooner had a great 2017 with arguably one of the best songs of the year as well as dropping his 7th studio album in as many years. […]

The Culture Tour! Olamide taking the "Wobey Sound" to Europe this Year

