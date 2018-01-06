The Day the US departs the UN
By Owei Lakemfa When I was in the Governing Body of the United Nations International Labour Organisation (ILO) representing African workers, I made a checklist of countries and their ratification of International Labour Conventions. I discovered that Zimbabwe, Nigeria and South Africa have some of the best Labour Laws in the world. In contrast, that the United States (US) the supposed citadel of freedom and democracy, has disdain for basic Labour Rights and Conventions.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!