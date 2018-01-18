The Deadliest Cat In The World Weighs 2,2kg [Video]

Move over lion, leopard or any of those beautiful beasts above, because there’s a new killer cat in town.

It might not form part of the Big Five that attracts visitors from around the world, but the black-footed cat is quite the hunter.

As part of a new BBC show called Big Cats, a feline called Gyra was used to show the species’ prowess.

One must earn the title of ‘deadliest cat in the world’, but it looks like Gyra does just that:

This is the world’s DEADLIEST cat. Seriously. Look at her. pic.twitter.com/U2WHDx0Avd — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 15, 2018

I don’t want to sound callous here, but I reckon there’s a couple on the receiving end of a leopard attack that might disagree.

Back to something a little more light-hearted: meet the world’s smallest feline, the rusty-spotted cat:

We want one, too, but for now we’ll just marvel at the caracal strolling around Lion’s Head.

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

