The Distraction Called Endorsements!

The last few weeks have witnessed different types of endorsements for President Muhammadu Buhari to return to office in 2019. Some took their goodwill messages to him on a day a certain part of the country was mourning the unfortunate death of 73 people. Others had set up structures to push the idea of his re-election, while there are those already working on his re-election.

But the presidency, while responding to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent letter to Buhari, said debates on whether or not Buhari would seek re-election “is a distraction for the President at this time. This is because Mr. President spends every waking hour tackling the enormous challenges facing the nation, most of which were bequeathed to his Administration by successive past Administrations.

He is committed to fulfilling the mandate given to him by Nigerians in 2015. And that’s where we are right now!”

That is clear enough. People should stop exacerbating tension in the land on the altar of their personal aggrandizement, disguised as patriotism. 2019 is still a long time away. Let tomorrow take care of self, whilst the president battles the challenges of today.

