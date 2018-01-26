The Dome Entertainment Centre: Rejuvenated For Abuja Fun Seekers
For those who know the entertainment culture in Abuja, The Dome Entertainment was a masterpiece of its own with exquisite atmosphere for entertainers and hosting of big events for fun seekers. But it closed for some time and people craved for the high class activities it offered. Little did they know that the reason for […]
