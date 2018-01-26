The Envoy Hotel by Mantis Abuja to open on March 5th

The Nigerian hospitality industry is set to welcome a new and unique entrant into the burgeoning Abuja hotel market as The Envoy Hotel By Mantis Abuja opens its door to the discerning guests on March 5, 2018.

The new hotel, which is developed by Hometel Developers Limited and managed by Mantis Collection, a South African-based hotel group, is well-situated on the exclusive Diplomatic Drive that hosts many embassies and international agencies in Abuja including the United States of America. It offers 59 well-appointed rooms comprising of 50 Luxury Suites, four Diplomatic Suites, four VIP Suites and one Presidential Suite.

However, the five-star hotel is scaling up service and facility offerings with its high-end guests in mind; hence it brings to the table a world class service culture and uncompromised attention to security amid its serene environment.

Beyond the cozy rooms, other facilities on offer in the hotel include; a 36-seater Larai Restaurant with continental cuisines, assorted bars such at the pool, lounge and terrace, swimming pool, a pro-fit gym, lounge on every floor, complimentary underground parking and valet service, fibre-optic WiFi, 24-hour security and an iPad for the first time in any Nigerian hotel, among others.

Nestled within the business hub on Diplomatic Drive, the new hotel is going to be the new address for meetings with its advanced business facilities comprising of a business centre, meeting rooms of various sizes, secretarial services, audio visual equipment, iPads, and fibre-optic WiFi.

Moreover, guests will be delighted by the modern facade, matched by the technologically advanced facilities inside. From paperless room stationery to exo-sensitive bathroom amenities, The Envoy has been built to operate in support of the environment, especially the Diplomatic community around it.

The hotel is also an architectural edifice. The design is conceived from a classical modernist perspective; a clean, crisp, modern finish adorned by timeless touches of simple luxuries, which makes it a luxury brand for the discerning traveler.

Speaking at a preopening media parley held on Wednesday at Hometel Developers Limited, Ikoyi, Lagos, Chinwe Odife, development director, Hometel Developers Limited, described the new hotel as different from the norm with its rare location as the only commercial outfit on Diplomatic Drive in Abuja, the huge investment that went into it, and the high-end target audience it is cultured to serve.

Speaking further, Odife assured that The Envoy Hotel is the most secured hotel in Abuja and even Lagos because of the involvement of a world class security company from the conceptualization of the design, the flag off of the project and completion of the hotel building with the most sophisticated technology and security fittings.

Explaining the rationale behind the name Envoy, Lanre Kuponiyi, managing director, Brand House limited, said, “The promoter decided on a name that best describes the persona of the prospective patrons and the location/purpose of the property while also recognizing the hard work and journey travelled through the “SILK ROADS” in connecting our world”.

He noted that The Envoy Hotel is born out of the need to create a tag for a business and leisure environment that is closer home for the diplomatic community and expatriates.

In her remarks at the media parley, Keletso Nxumalo, general manager of the new hotel, assured guests of an urban sanctuary of elegance and service excellence with her team under the skillful hands of Mantis Collection.

Bearing the high-end guests in mind, the excited general manager noted that the hotel would not compromise on personalized services, heightened excitement, best dining experience and other details that add up on the guests’ experience during their stay.

Emile Mueller, development and operations, Africa and Middle East, Mantis Group, expressed the group’s appreciation to Hometel Developers Limited for offering Mantis an opportunity to set foot in Abuja with a flagship hotel that is simple the meeting ground for the discerning and a perfect combination of function and style which the group upholds in every hotel it manages.

“The hotel is all about the concept, location, the food, service and the people. This is something different in Nigeria”.

Mueller who noted that Mantis is working on six projects in Nigeria, said the group was attracted to the country because, “We have seen a lot of growth in Nigeria and in Africa and that is why we are here. We appreciate our client for the opportunity to be in Abuja”.

With uncompromised attention to sustaining its five star service, people, technology and security, Muller concluded that Mantis hopes to lift the benchmark for hospitality standards in Abuja and across Nigeria.

OBINNA EMELIKE

The post The Envoy Hotel by Mantis Abuja to open on March 5th appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

