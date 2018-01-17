 ‘The Fakeys’ : Comedians turn tables on Trump’s ‘fake news’ awards | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘The Fakeys’ : Comedians turn tables on Trump’s ‘fake news’ awards

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would hand out awards for what he calls “fake news” has fired up comics and media commentators and has them competing for a “prize.” Trump, who has frequently criticized the press, calling them “the enemy of the people,” often uses the term “fake news” to cast doubt on […]

The post ‘The Fakeys’ : Comedians turn tables on Trump’s ‘fake news’ awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.