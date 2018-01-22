The Funniest Signs From The Massive Women’s March In America

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and given that America’s president is a pussy-grabbing anti-abortion misogynist, it’s no surprise that women are pissed.

Saturday saw America’s second annual Women’s March in cities across the country, massive numbers turning out on what also the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

The message was clear – harness female activism into electoral gains, which means this year’s midterm elections should see a bumper turnout.

Before we dive in, let’s see who takes home the award for ‘tweet that really missed the point’:

Via Slate, here are some of the best signs on display:

Some pretty dope zingers in there.

Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights.

Before we go, please enjoy Donald Trump being outraged that a child can be born in the ninth month of pregnancy:

[source:slate]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

