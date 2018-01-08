The Ghanaian Immigration Service Is Denying Candidates With Bleached Skin and Stretch Marks – Okayafrica
Okayafrica
The Ghanaian Immigration Service Is Denying Candidates With Bleached Skin and Stretch Marks
Okayafrica
The organization claims that they've done so to prevent candidates from "bleeding during strenuous activities." The Ghanaian Immigration Service (GIS) has bared candidates with bleached skinned and stretch marks from taking part in a major employee …
