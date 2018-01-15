The Latest: Pope lands in Chile amid anger over priest abuse – Washington Post
Washington Post
The Latest: Pope lands in Chile amid anger over priest abuse
Washington Post
SANTIAGO, Chile — The latest on Pope Francis' visit to Latin America (all times local):. 7:15 p.m.. Pope Francis has landed in Chile, where protests are expected over his decision to appoint a bishop who was close to the Andean nation's most notorious …
