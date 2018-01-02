 The Latest: US Calls on Iran to Stop Blocking Social Media – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
The Latest: US Calls on Iran to Stop Blocking Social Media – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World


The Latest: US Calls on Iran to Stop Blocking Social Media
The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets. Jan. 2, 2018, at 12:43 p.m.. The Latest: US Calls on Iran to Stop Blocking Social
