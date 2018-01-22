The Man Behind Sex Dolls

Dr Santos is the man behind Sex Dolls that is trending all over the world. He is an Electronic Engineer that with experience in the fields of nanotechnology, biotechnology and materials science.

He holds a PhD in Nanotechnology from the University of Leeds, UK. His keep going scholastic work concentrated on applying manmade brainpower and machine figuring out how to materials science.

His extensive variety of interests stretches out past the sciences through to fields as expansive as rationality, brain research, human conduct, expressions and figuring.

Over the years, he has built up a calculation that adventures components found in standard wonders, for example, capillarity and attraction to create a design to reenact human feelings and the responses activated by inside and outside marvels.

This work has prompted the production of the Samantha venture, that comprises on recreating feeling and choice utilizing the collections of sex dolls commonly found in the sex business. Synthea Amatus SL is the organization established revolved around Samantha.

