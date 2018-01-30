 The Person Behind the New Big Brother Voice Unveiled #BBNaija2018 – Ghafla! | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Person Behind the New Big Brother Voice Unveiled #BBNaija2018 – Ghafla!

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

The Person Behind the New Big Brother Voice Unveiled #BBNaija2018
Ghafla!
On Sunday, the much anticipated Big Brother Naija; #BBNaija2018 kicked off and fans immediately noticed a change in Biggie's voice. This, obviously meant that there was a new person acting as Big Brother and some fans wanted to know why the change
Here Is The Person Behind The New Voice Of Big Brother NaijaWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.