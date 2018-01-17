The Sidechains Breakthrough Almost Everyone in Bitcoin Missed
You’ve heard of proof of work, but what about proofs of proofs of work? A complex notion, the research on “Non-Interactive Proofs of Proofs of Work,” or NiPoPoW, released in October, has received very little attention so far but is heralded as breaking through one of the major roadblocks that has stalled the widely anticipated […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!