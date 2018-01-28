The Thread: “They did not bring Efe type of person this time” “I only see plenty wahala this season” | TwitterNG reacts #BBNaija 2018

Sometimes, you just feel the need to take a break from scripted entertainment and join the intrigues that come with reality shows. Such times are when the beauty of reality television comes handy.

And virtually the whole of Nigeria joined in to follow – Big Brother Naija Season 3 – from faraway South Africa, not minding the distance, again. At least, we get to follow it on Satellite TV. If you do not have that, just follow the hashtag on social media and voila! You get all the information.

The housemates are:

Nina, 21; Vandora; Badman Teddy, 29; K-Brulle, 23; Princess, 25; Alex; Dee-One, 27; Miracle, 24; Ahneeka, 25, Bambam, 28; Rico Swavey, 25; Bitto, 26; Khloe, 24; Ifu Ennada, 26; Angel, 31; Leo, 25; Anto, 28; Cee-C, 25; Lolu, 29; Tobi, 23.

We are here again for a blend of exercises, including talents, rivalries, human relations, stories of childhoods, feeling of resistance, perseverance, sexual aura, sportsmanship and the social media has begun reacting – as usual.

Here you go:

They picked housemates based on accent. #BBnaija — Uwani Aliyu (@TheUwaniAliyu) January 28, 2018

No one should fall for that poverty strategy again this year , don't be unfortunate please and make the same mistake twice x Thank you #BBNaija — Awe ^_^ (@walesleek) January 28, 2018

I only see plenty wahala coming ahead this season of #BBNaija #DoubleWahala that will keep us distracted at least for 85days. — Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo (@Mr_Wizzo) January 28, 2018

Now this is what I call housemates, from different works of life, at least you've got a lot to learn. Kudos Big Brother Naija #BBNaija — Rosemary Felix (@rosemaryfelix81) January 28, 2018

They didn’t bring Efe type of person this year, that will come and play the poverty card #BBNaija — Ogunrinde Hakeem (@HakeemOgunrinde) January 28, 2018

Now this is what I call housemates, from different works of life, at least you've got a lot to learn. Kudos Big Brother Naija #BBNaija — Rosemary Felix (@rosemaryfelix81) January 28, 2018

Welcome Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu, you are in for a wild ride with Big brother Double Wahala looking set to be a "spontaneous" ride for this group of "Entrepeneurs." #BBNaija https://t.co/C8qlhEUy40 pic.twitter.com/o2LEs9C4sl — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) January 28, 2018

Housemates be looking all fine and packed. ..tomorrow they be reeling out stories of how they've suffered the most in this life….#BBNaija — Ann (@AnnAdesuwa) January 28, 2018

Housemates be looking all fine and packed. ..tomorrow they be reeling out stories of how they've suffered the most in this life….#BBNaija — Ann (@AnnAdesuwa) January 28, 2018

Bambam listing all the countries she has been to…how?

Bae was going to France, but plane stopped to do pick-n-drop in other countries. Sharp bae add them up no time.

I like her already. #BBNaija — Mr. Tony (@MrTohNey) January 28, 2018

All the female house mates be looking flick now, wait till you see their faces when they wake up tomorrow morning #BBNaija — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) January 28, 2018

#BBnaija let the Drama, Intrigue, scheme and of course fun begin. Eyes on the prize contestants — Dagogo Robert Brown (@RobertDB3034) January 28, 2018

These housemates are not the everyday Nigerians,this is really wrong as it doesn’t promote our Nigerianess and encourage the average youth on the everyday Nigerian street.. #BBNaija — Human Humane (@humhumane) January 28, 2018

We have to commend them for the selection. They had a plan & there's no way egos won't collide in that house. We're in for a treat. #BBNaija — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) January 28, 2018

Half of the house mates in the #BBNaija house this season. It will soon start feeling like an Ohaneze Ndigbo reunion. pic.twitter.com/6WQsvcnJ2y — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) January 28, 2018

Wow !!! Double Wahala. House Mates are to pair up on Wednesday. When one gets punished or rewarded the other gets same. And if one gets EVICTED, the other gets evicted too. Not sure how i feel about this#BBNAIJA — #BBNAIJA (@TWEETORACLE) January 28, 2018

Only Good thing about BBnaija is that it takes away Standard Setters & Nonsense Topic Bringers from the TL Only Football Twitter can save us from the Mess of BBNaija — KinG NomSo (@ani_nomso) January 28, 2018

8 Housemates , 16 Accents . The Gifty syndrome strikes again. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Me2vpkoq0r — LIGHT (@Hisroyaldopenez) January 28, 2018

Buhari don take leave from Nigerians for the next three months. All thanks to bbnaija #BBNaija — Funmi Owolabi (@FunmiOwolabi2) January 28, 2018

Read » The Thread: “They did not bring Efe type of person this time” “I only see plenty wahala this season” | TwitterNG reacts #BBNaija 2018 on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

