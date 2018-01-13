The Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces “Young Contemporaries” of 2018

Rele Arts Foundation is proud to announce the third edition of the Young Contemporaries initiative. The initiative identifies, promotes, and mentors young Nigerian visual artists, giving them the tools to succeed critically and commercially in the global art marketplace. Five bright, and promising young artists working in diverse mediums with varying degrees of skills and […]

The post The Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces “Young Contemporaries” of 2018 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

