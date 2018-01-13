 The Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces “Young Contemporaries” of 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces “Young Contemporaries” of 2018

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rele Arts Foundation is proud to announce the third edition of the Young Contemporaries initiative. The initiative identifies, promotes, and mentors young Nigerian visual artists, giving them the tools to succeed critically and commercially in the global art marketplace. Five bright, and promising young artists working in diverse mediums with varying degrees of skills and […]

The post The Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces “Young Contemporaries” of 2018 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.