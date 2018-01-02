“The Wedding Party 2” Has Earned N312 Million In Just 18 Days At The Cinemas

Media personality and film producer, Mo Abudu revealed that the “Wedding party 2” has raked in over N300 million in just 18days at the cinemas. She took to her instagram page and wrote; ”What a glorious and magnificent kick off to the new year!!! We are now at N312m after just 18 days in the […]

The post “The Wedding Party 2” Has Earned N312 Million In Just 18 Days At The Cinemas appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

