 The Wedding Party sequel makes 'N312m in 18 days' – TheCable
The Wedding Party sequel makes 'N312m in 18 days'

The Wedding Party sequel makes 'N312m in 18 days'
Mo Abudu, producer of The Wedding Party, says the second installment of the movie has earned N312m in the cinemas. According to Abudu, the revenue is a reflection of the movie's performance after only 18 days since its release. The EbonyLife TV founder
