 The 'Workaholics' Guys Wrote And Starred In Their Own 'Die Hard' Parody [Trailer]
The ‘Workaholics’ Guys Wrote And Starred In Their Own ‘Die Hard’ Parody [Trailer]

Stoners around the world have made Workaholics a very successful TV show, running for a full seven series.

You’ll have seen Anders, Blake and Adam popping up in movies and shows quite a bit recently, and now they’re back together for a Die Hard parody.

It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you liked their show then you’ll get a good few laughs out of this one.

Written by Anders Holm, GQ are optimistic:

The whole thing looks like Die Hard by way of the underrated Workaholics, which isn’t a bad space to operate in (the again-relevant Xander Cage gets a namecheck, too), and the trailer hits all your typical action-comedy beats: Functional TV stars dipping their toes into big-budget but unthreatening filmmaking? Check. Lots of bluster and jokes about dudes bein’ dudes? Check. A nostalgia-baiting cameo from an early-’00s celebrity? Check plus. None of this is a bad thing, by the way. This looks just like what it needs to be.

That early 00s celebrity? Go on, find out for yourself:

Shaggy in the house.

Game Over, Man! hits Netflix on March 23.

[source:gq]

