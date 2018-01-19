The world is watching Iran [infographic]

The Iranian people recently expressed their desire for better treatment from their government. They are demanding an end to corruption and an increase in economic opportunities.

“We are supportive of the Iranian people achieving their aspirations for a better quality of life, for greater freedom,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said January 5. Take a look at what other leaders around the world are saying about the protesters’ rights to free expression.

