Theo Walcott Left Arsenal With Things In Bin Bags
Theo Walcott left Arsenal for Everton in a £20 million move during the week. However, it has been revealed that he went back to pack his things in the team’s dressing room, packing them all in bin bags when he couldn’t get proper bags. In an interview on Thursday, he said, “When I found that […]
The post Theo Walcott Left Arsenal With Things In Bin Bags appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!