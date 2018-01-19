There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central, has stated that there is no difference between the two major political parties in Nigeria. Sani while delivering his lecture at a programme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday hinted that the only difference between the two parties was it names. The lawmaker who queried the ideology […]

The post There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Senator Shehu Sani appeared first on Timeofgist.

