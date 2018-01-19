 There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Senator Shehu Sani | Nigeria Today
There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Senator Shehu Sani

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central, has stated that there is no difference between the two major political parties in Nigeria. Sani while delivering his lecture at a programme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday hinted that the only difference between the two parties was it names. The lawmaker who queried the ideology […]

